Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Given a C$20.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$20.00 target price on Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SDE. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. CIBC decreased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cormark reduced their price target on Spartan Delta from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spartan Delta presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.42.

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

SDE stock opened at C$15.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57. Spartan Delta has a twelve month low of C$9.43 and a twelve month high of C$16.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.22. The company has a market cap of C$2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.60.

Spartan Delta Cuts Dividend

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$321.88 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Spartan Delta will post 1.9382423 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

