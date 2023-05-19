Royal Bank of Canada Cuts SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target to C$33.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance

SRU.UN opened at C$25.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.04. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$24.94 and a 52-week high of C$30.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.26.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.