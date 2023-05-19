Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Raised to C$55.00 at Scotiabank

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TSU. National Bankshares cut their target price on Trisura Group from C$69.00 to C$62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cormark cut their target price on Trisura Group from C$56.50 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Trisura Group from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trisura Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$54.29.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Trisura Group Stock Up 0.3 %

TSE TSU opened at C$35.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.95. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of C$29.56 and a 52 week high of C$47.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$149.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$134.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trisura Group will post 2.4267387 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.