Credit Suisse Group Increases TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$60.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from C$59.50 to C$60.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised shares of TC Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of TC Energy from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$61.66.

TC Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TRP opened at C$54.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$54.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$56.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.40. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$50.70 and a 1-year high of C$74.44.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$4.04 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.3182862 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 236.94%.

Insider Transactions at TC Energy

In related news, Director Richard Prior purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$36.90 per share, with a total value of C$47,970.00. In related news, Director Richard Prior purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$36.90 per share, with a total value of C$47,970.00. Also, Director Hejdi A. Carlsen purchased 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$53.79 per share, with a total value of C$29,584.50. Insiders purchased a total of 2,148 shares of company stock valued at $92,828 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

