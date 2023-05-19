Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Price Target Cut to C$0.80 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.85 to C$0.80 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Americas Silver Stock Performance

Shares of USA stock opened at C$0.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.72. Americas Silver has a 52 week low of C$0.50 and a 52 week high of C$1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.71. The company has a market cap of C$125.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.02). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 50.70% and a negative return on equity of 44.65%. The business had revenue of C$27.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$29.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Americas Silver will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

