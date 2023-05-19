Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Given New C$72.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SJ has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stella-Jones presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$62.20.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Stella-Jones Trading Up 2.5 %

TSE SJ opened at C$60.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75. Stella-Jones has a 1-year low of C$30.54 and a 1-year high of C$60.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$53.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.16.

Stella-Jones Dividend Announcement

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$620.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stella-Jones will post 4.5210728 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

About Stella-Jones

(Get Rating)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.