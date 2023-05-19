Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target to C$12.00

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.25 to C$12.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.36.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE SSL opened at C$7.05 on Tuesday. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.29 and a twelve month high of C$8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.40.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$52.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$50.92 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.134853 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

