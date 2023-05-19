Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Insider Acquires £15,869.26 in Stock

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Rating) insider Arijit Basu acquired 1,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,166 ($14.61) per share, for a total transaction of £15,869.26 ($19,878.82).

Prudential Stock Performance

Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,164 ($14.58) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4,013.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,132.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Prudential plc has a 12 month low of GBX 782.40 ($9.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,381.50 ($17.31).

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.06. Prudential’s payout ratio is currently 5,172.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Prudential

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,460 ($18.29) to GBX 1,550 ($19.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,585 ($19.85) to GBX 1,518 ($19.02) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.92) to GBX 1,850 ($23.17) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,544 ($19.34) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,642 ($20.57).

(Get Rating)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Further Reading

