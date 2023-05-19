Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Insider Acquires £15,869.26 in Stock

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Rating) insider Arijit Basu acquired 1,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,166 ($14.61) per share, for a total transaction of £15,869.26 ($19,878.82).
Prudential Stock Performance
Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,164 ($14.58) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4,013.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,132.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Prudential plc has a 12 month low of GBX 782.40 ($9.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,381.50 ($17.31).
Prudential Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.06. Prudential’s payout ratio is currently 5,172.41%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Prudential
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.
Further Reading
