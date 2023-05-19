Barclays Cuts Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Price Target to C$12.00

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Pason Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pason Systems from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pason Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$17.10.

Shares of PSI opened at C$11.53 on Tuesday. Pason Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$10.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$928.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.24.

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$94.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$94.60 million. Research analysts predict that Pason Systems will post 1.2853958 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

