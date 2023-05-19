Colin D. Keogh Purchases 3,006 Shares of Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Stock

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Rating) insider Colin D. Keogh bought 3,006 shares of Ninety One Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.07) per share, with a total value of £4,959.90 ($6,213.08).

Ninety One Group Price Performance

LON N91 opened at GBX 162.40 ($2.03) on Friday. Ninety One Group has a 12-month low of GBX 156.60 ($1.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 237.80 ($2.98). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 773.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 181.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 192.74.

Ninety One Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a GBX 6.70 ($0.08) dividend. This is a positive change from Ninety One Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. Ninety One Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,666.67%.

Ninety One Group Company Profile

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

