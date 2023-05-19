Georges Elhedery Acquires 31,962 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Stock

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) insider Georges Elhedery acquired 31,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 600 ($7.52) per share, with a total value of £191,772 ($240,225.48).

Georges Elhedery also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HSBC alerts:

On Monday, February 27th, Georges Elhedery sold 52,907 shares of HSBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 633 ($7.93), for a total transaction of £334,901.31 ($419,518.11).

HSBC Stock Up 1.6 %

HSBA opened at GBX 612.90 ($7.68) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £122.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 688.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 434.70 ($5.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 653.80 ($8.19). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 572.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 556.66.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,820.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 745 ($9.33) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.52) to GBX 900 ($11.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.14) to GBX 630 ($7.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 771 ($9.66).

About HSBC

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.