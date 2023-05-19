Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target to C$15.50

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PEY. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.29.

TSE PEY opened at C$11.59 on Tuesday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of C$9.71 and a 52 week high of C$17.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.93. The stock has a market cap of C$2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.81.

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$383.14 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 1.7160121 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is 59.19%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance purchased 10,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$119,000.00. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

