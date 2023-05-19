Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) PT Lowered to C$2.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Petrus Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

TSE:PRQ opened at C$1.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.13. Petrus Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.43 and a 52 week high of C$3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$189.28 million, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 3.17.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$48.59 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Petrus Resources will post 0.2483444 earnings per share for the current year.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

Further Reading

