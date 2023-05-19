Ben Thompson Purchases 36 Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) insider Ben Thompson bought 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 850 ($10.65) per share, for a total transaction of £306 ($383.31).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of LON MAB1 opened at GBX 792 ($9.92) on Friday. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 1 year low of GBX 406.64 ($5.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,125 ($14.09). The firm has a market cap of £451.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,600.00, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.27, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 722.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 640.11.

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

Mortgage Advice Bureau Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a GBX 14.70 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $13.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12,727.27%.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.