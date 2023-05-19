Stephen Welker Purchases 15,000 Shares of Hostmore plc (LON:MORE) Stock

Hostmore plc (LON:MORE – Get Rating) insider Stephen Welker purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £3,450 ($4,321.68).

Hostmore Price Performance

Hostmore stock opened at GBX 24.50 ($0.31) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.00. Hostmore plc has a 52-week low of GBX 10.80 ($0.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 55.50 ($0.70). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.71, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Get Hostmore alerts:

Hostmore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Hostmore plc operates in the hospitality business. The company operates American-themed casual dining restaurants under the Fridays brand; and cocktail-led bar and restaurants under the 63rd+1st brand. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Hostmore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostmore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.