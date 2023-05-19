Insider Buying: Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO) Insider Acquires 6,726 Shares of Stock

Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) insider Himanshu Raja bought 6,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £1,816.02 ($2,274.86).

Hammerson Stock Performance

Shares of HMSO stock opened at GBX 25.24 ($0.32) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -841.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 25.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 25.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.05. Hammerson Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 17.04 ($0.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 30.81 ($0.39).

Get Hammerson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 18 ($0.23) to GBX 25 ($0.31) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 34 ($0.43) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Recommended Stories

