Bhavesh Mistry Buys 41 Shares of British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Stock

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating) insider Bhavesh Mistry purchased 41 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.66) per share, for a total transaction of £152.52 ($191.06).

British Land Trading Down 1.5 %

LON:BLND opened at GBX 351 ($4.40) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.25. British Land Company Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 317.80 ($3.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 544.80 ($6.82). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 387.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 406.81. The stock has a market cap of £3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 585.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.44.

British Land Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.04 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.92%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,833.33%.

British Land Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLND. The Goldman Sachs Group cut British Land to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.63) price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

