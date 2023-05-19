Bhavesh Mistry Buys 41 Shares of British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Stock

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating) insider Bhavesh Mistry purchased 41 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.66) per share, for a total transaction of £152.52 ($191.06).
British Land Trading Down 1.5 %
LON:BLND opened at GBX 351 ($4.40) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.25. British Land Company Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 317.80 ($3.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 544.80 ($6.82). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 387.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 406.81. The stock has a market cap of £3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 585.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.44.
British Land Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.04 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.92%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,833.33%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
British Land Company Profile
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.
Featured Articles
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.