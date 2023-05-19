Mark Castle Buys 1,559 Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) insider Mark Castle bought 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £1,964.34 ($2,460.65).

Taylor Wimpey Trading Down 0.7 %

Taylor Wimpey stock opened at GBX 125.65 ($1.57) on Friday. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 12-month low of GBX 80.64 ($1.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 133.65 ($1.67). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 698.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 120.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 113.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Taylor Wimpey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th were paid a dividend of GBX 4.78 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.62. This represents a yield of 4.04%. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.57) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 125 ($1.57) to GBX 131 ($1.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 111 ($1.39) to GBX 122 ($1.53) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 129.50 ($1.62).

(Get Rating)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.