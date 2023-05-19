Thomas Ilube Buys 9,687 Shares of Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS) Stock

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS – Get Rating) insider Thomas Ilube acquired 9,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £774.96 ($970.76).

Thomas Ilube also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Thomas Ilube acquired 9,625 shares of Crossword Cybersecurity stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £770 ($964.55).

On Thursday, April 27th, Thomas Ilube purchased 12,136 shares of Crossword Cybersecurity stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £970.88 ($1,216.18).

On Monday, April 24th, Thomas Ilube purchased 24,634 shares of Crossword Cybersecurity stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £1,970.72 ($2,468.65).

LON CCS opened at GBX 9 ($0.11) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 14.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59. Crossword Cybersecurity Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 30 ($0.38). The stock has a market cap of £8.43 million, a PE ratio of -229.98 and a beta of 0.48.

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc engages in the development and commercialization of cyber security related software and provision of consulting services in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers Rizikon Assurance, an online system that enhance third-party assurance and risk management; Nixer, a machine-learning based product for protection against application-layer DDoS attacks; Trillion, a mining platform that continuously tracks, correlates, and analyses billions of stolen usernames and passwords; and Identiproof that enhances the security and privacy of digital credentials.

