Insider Buying: C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Insider Acquires 80 Shares of Stock

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating) insider Patrick McMahon acquired 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £123.20 ($154.33).

On Monday, April 17th, Patrick McMahon purchased 82 shares of C&C Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 155 ($1.94) per share, for a total transaction of £127.10 ($159.21).

On Wednesday, March 15th, Patrick McMahon purchased 88 shares of C&C Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £125.84 ($157.63).

Shares of CCR opened at GBX 153.80 ($1.93) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 153.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 163.18. C&C Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 138.70 ($1.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 211 ($2.64). The firm has a market cap of £604.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,025.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

