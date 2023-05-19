Analysts Set Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) PT at $98.80

Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.80.

BDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $203,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,453.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belden

Belden Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,489,000 after acquiring an additional 30,978 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Belden in the first quarter worth $395,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the first quarter valued at $250,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 45.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Belden by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,668,000 after purchasing an additional 23,151 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDC stock opened at $85.71 on Tuesday. Belden has a 52-week low of $47.89 and a 52-week high of $92.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $641.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.46 million. Belden had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Belden will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.12%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

See Also

