First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Receives $14.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.40.
A number of research analysts recently commented on FA shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of First Advantage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of First Advantage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.
First Advantage Stock Up 1.5 %
FA stock opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. First Advantage has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Advantage
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in First Advantage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of First Advantage by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Advantage by 1,797.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in First Advantage by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.
First Advantage Company Profile
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.
