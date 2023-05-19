First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Receives $14.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FA shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of First Advantage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of First Advantage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

First Advantage Stock Up 1.5 %

FA stock opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. First Advantage has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Advantage

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $175.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.35 million. First Advantage had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Advantage will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in First Advantage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of First Advantage by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Advantage by 1,797.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in First Advantage by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

