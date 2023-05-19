Brokerages Set HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Target Price at $80.91

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on HealthEquity from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthEquity

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 24.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity Price Performance

HQY stock opened at $56.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.79. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $233.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.43 million. Analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services for healthcare and spending decisions. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

