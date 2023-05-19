Brokerages Set Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) PT at $25.33

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.33.

EXEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In other news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,483.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,483.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 77,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $1,333,741.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 527,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,039,775.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,100 shares of company stock worth $3,066,639 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis

Exelixis Stock Up 2.5 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 323.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 400.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average of $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68.

About Exelixis

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Further Reading

