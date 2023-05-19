Brokerages Set Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) PT at $25.33

Posted by on May 19th, 2023

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXELGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.33.

EXEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In other news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,483.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,483.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 77,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $1,333,741.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 527,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,039,775.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,100 shares of company stock worth $3,066,639 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 323.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 400.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average of $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68.

About Exelixis

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.