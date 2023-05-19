Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives $63.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HGV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 49,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $2,377,346.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 545,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,996,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Up 2.7 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after acquiring an additional 137,050 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 255,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after acquiring an additional 46,613 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,777,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,345,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,346,044,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $51.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average of $43.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.73 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

(Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.