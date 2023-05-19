Brokerages Set Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target at $28.44

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.44.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

NASDAQ COLB opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.67. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $35.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.58.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $429.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.99 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 203.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2,330.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 2,730.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

