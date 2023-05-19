CytoMed Therapeutics Limited’s Quiet Period Set To End on May 24th (NASDAQ:GDTC)

CytoMed Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:GDTC – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Wednesday, May 24th. CytoMed Therapeutics had issued 2,412,369 shares in its initial public offering on April 14th. The total size of the offering was $9,649,476 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During CytoMed Therapeutics’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

CytoMed Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %

GDTC stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. CytoMed Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $4.80.

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited is a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on harnessing its licensed proprietary technologies to create novel cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of human cancers. CytoMed Therapeutics Limited is based in SINGAPORE.

