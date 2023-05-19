ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Receives $30.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ChampionX by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in ChampionX by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in ChampionX by 654.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChampionX Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ CHX opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.23. ChampionX has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.55.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $948.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.93 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.64%.

ChampionX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.