Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays raised shares of Telenor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Telenor ASA Stock Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:TELNY opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Telenor ASA has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $13.86.

Telenor ASA Increases Dividend

Telenor ASA ( OTCMKTS:TELNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 54.22% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3814 per share. This is a positive change from Telenor ASA’s previous dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Telenor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 19.24%.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, DNA-Finland, dtac-Thailand, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Other Units.

