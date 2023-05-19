Brokerages Set Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) PT at $52.63

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.63.

Several research firms recently commented on GOLF. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Acushnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Acushnet in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acushnet in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $782,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,811,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Acushnet news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $782,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Louise Bohn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $1,542,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,561,806.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,363,250. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Acushnet

Acushnet Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,046,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,889,000 after buying an additional 279,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Acushnet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,883,000 after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Acushnet by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,795,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,454,000 after purchasing an additional 101,696 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Acushnet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,520,000 after purchasing an additional 45,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Acushnet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,398,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. 49.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $46.27 on Tuesday. Acushnet has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $54.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.27. Acushnet had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $686.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Acushnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.