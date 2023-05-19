Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Stock Price Up 7.5% After Insider Buying Activity

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) rose 7.5% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $29.83 and last traded at $29.81. Approximately 200,563 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 887,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.73.

Specifically, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 33,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $799,624.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,303,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,071,714.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 443,711 shares of company stock worth $11,595,708 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BFH. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

Bread Financial Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.30.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $9.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $1.97. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. Bread Financial’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bread Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

About Bread Financial

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.