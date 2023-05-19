Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $6.50, but opened at $6.69. Vertex Energy shares last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 481,887 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $539,994.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,650,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,769,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $670,003.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,583,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,118,607.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $539,994.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,650,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,769,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 291,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,547,995. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on VTNR. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

Vertex Energy Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average is $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Vertex Energy by 203.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 221,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 148,469 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after acquiring an additional 52,255 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 55.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 103,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 36,742 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 24.2% in the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the period. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

