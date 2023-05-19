CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $79.00 to $76.00. The stock traded as low as $63.63 and last traded at $63.99, with a volume of 430875 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.93.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 401.4% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The company’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Articles

