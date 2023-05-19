Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $9.00. 988,106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 1,504,264 shares.The stock last traded at $7.90 and had previously closed at $7.99.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded Navitas Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Moxam sold 81,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $503,262.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 832,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,137,524.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David Moxam sold 81,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $503,262.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 832,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,137,524.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 8,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $56,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,669,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,420,036.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,779,549 shares of company stock worth $121,284,241. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Up 2.0 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 1,768.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,341,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,627,000 after buying an additional 4,108,827 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 47.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,919,000 after purchasing an additional 653,223 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 43.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 562,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,474,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,776,000 after purchasing an additional 160,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $7,796,000. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.37.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 22.72% and a negative net margin of 150.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

