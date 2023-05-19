Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Up 6.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) shot up 6.5% on Wednesday after China Renaissance upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. China Renaissance now has a $10.60 price target on the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group traded as high as $8.18 and last traded at $8.17. 2,493,249 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 6,485,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TME. HSBC lifted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.70 to $8.40 in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. 86 Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TME. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,645,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 244,812 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 382,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,524,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,356,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 25,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.48.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the business of operating online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services. Its product brands include QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

