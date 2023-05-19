The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 857.80 ($10.75) and last traded at GBX 842.80 ($10.56), with a volume of 2566839 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 821 ($10.28).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.55 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,923.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday. Numis Securities cut shares of The Sage Group to an “add” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 965 ($12.09) to GBX 880 ($11.02) in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 775 ($9.71) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of The Sage Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 788 ($9.87).

The Sage Group Company Profile

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 785.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 773.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.47. The stock has a market cap of £8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,290.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.55.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

