Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $85.00. The stock had previously closed at $77.79, but opened at $70.25. Agilysys shares last traded at $65.82, with a volume of 137,066 shares.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AGYS. StockNews.com began coverage on Agilysys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Agilysys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $84,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,445.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $84,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,445.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $565,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,159,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys

Agilysys Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 751.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.90 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.58.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.08 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 7.36%. Agilysys’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Agilysys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.