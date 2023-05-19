Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $85.00. The stock had previously closed at $77.79, but opened at $70.25. Agilysys shares last traded at $65.82, with a volume of 137,066 shares.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AGYS. StockNews.com began coverage on Agilysys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Agilysys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $84,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,445.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $84,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,445.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $565,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,159,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys
Agilysys Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.90 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.58.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.08 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 7.36%. Agilysys’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.
Agilysys Company Profile
Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agilysys (AGYS)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.