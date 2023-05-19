Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Down 4.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) fell 4.3% during trading on Wednesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $10.00. The company traded as low as $4.64 and last traded at $4.66. 121,507 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,151,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMPS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Altus Power in a report on Friday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Altus Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Institutional Trading of Altus Power

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a market cap of $769.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.88 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 million. Altus Power had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

