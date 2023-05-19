East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stock Price Up 4.7% on Insider Buying Activity

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.7% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $48.86 and last traded at $48.52. Approximately 256,057 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,572,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.32.

Specifically, COO Parker Shi purchased 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.94 per share, with a total value of $200,473.20. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 4,780 shares in the company, valued at $200,473.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, COO Parker Shi acquired 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.94 per share, for a total transaction of $200,473.20. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,780 shares in the company, valued at $200,473.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary Teo acquired 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $148,350.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 14,583 shares in the company, valued at $627,069. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 33,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,642. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.13.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.16.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 360.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 43,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 43.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 3,614.4% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,023,000 after buying an additional 295,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp



East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

