Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 324,461 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 382,772 shares.The stock last traded at $11.84 and had previously closed at $12.71.

The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.60 million. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 44.06%. Paysafe’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on PSFE. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Paysafe from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Paysafe from $36.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Paysafe from $18.60 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSFE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Paysafe by 21.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe during the first quarter worth $122,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Paysafe by 96.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 51,699 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Paysafe during the first quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paysafe by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 23,942 shares during the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $668.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.06.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

