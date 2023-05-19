ON (NYSE:ONON) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Earnings Beat

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 3,928,024 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 3,890,751 shares.The stock last traded at $27.68 and had previously closed at $30.19.
The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $420.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.62 million. ON had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ONON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on ON from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ON from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush raised shares of ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ON from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ON Stock Down 1.4 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.15. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.83, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.18.
About ON
On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
