Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Trading 6.8% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $6.42 and last traded at $6.42. 3,165,562 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 11,098,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Specifically, CEO Austin Russell bought 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $7,579,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,330,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,583,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAZR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Luminar Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.78.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8,821.02% and a negative net margin of 1,043.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 million. Research analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Luminar Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 275.2% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Featured Stories

