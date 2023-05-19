JOANN Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 8,243 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,658% compared to the typical volume of 469 call options.
JOANN Price Performance
JOANN stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. JOANN has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54.
JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $692.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.50 million. JOANN had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 99.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JOANN will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at JOANN
Institutional Trading of JOANN
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOAN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JOANN by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of JOANN by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JOAN. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of JOANN from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of JOANN in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JOANN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.
JOANN Company Profile
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JOANN (JOAN)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.