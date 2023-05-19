JOANN Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 8,243 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,658% compared to the typical volume of 469 call options.

JOANN Price Performance

JOANN stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. JOANN has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54.

Get JOANN alerts:

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $692.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.50 million. JOANN had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 99.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JOANN will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at JOANN

Institutional Trading of JOANN

In related news, CFO Scott Sekella acquired 27,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $44,043.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,218.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOAN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JOANN by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of JOANN by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JOAN. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of JOANN from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of JOANN in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JOANN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

JOANN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.