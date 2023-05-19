H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from C$16.75 to C$14.25. The company traded as low as C$10.18 and last traded at C$10.20, with a volume of 189127 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.26.

HR.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.01.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

