Amgen Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 25,452 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 219% compared to the typical volume of 7,987 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Get Amgen alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Down 0.4 %

AMGN opened at $224.23 on Friday. Amgen has a one year low of $220.44 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.92%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.