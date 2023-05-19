Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,636 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 183% compared to the average daily volume of 931 put options.

BELLUS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLU opened at $14.43 on Friday. BELLUS Health has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $14.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.22.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 101,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in BELLUS Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 75,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in BELLUS Health by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in BELLUS Health by 4.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About BELLUS Health

BLU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lifesci Capital cut BELLUS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $14.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered BELLUS Health to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered BELLUS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $14.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BELLUS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

(Get Rating)

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.