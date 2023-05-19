Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,636 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 183% compared to the average daily volume of 931 put options.
BELLUS Health Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BLU opened at $14.43 on Friday. BELLUS Health has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $14.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 101,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in BELLUS Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 75,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in BELLUS Health by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in BELLUS Health by 4.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About BELLUS Health
BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BELLUS Health (BLU)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.