Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $235.00 to $250.00. The stock traded as high as $206.75 and last traded at $205.40, with a volume of 477286 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $204.56.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.35.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total transaction of $245,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $19,738,805.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total transaction of $245,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $19,738,805.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $100,128.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,201,384.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,556 shares of company stock worth $8,517,459. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $233,743,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth $40,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth $39,956,000,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,015.86, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

