Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 30,840 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 30% compared to the typical volume of 23,699 call options.

iQIYI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $5.24 on Friday. iQIYI has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -262.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that iQIYI will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iQIYI

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $8.00 to $6.40 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.70 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. OTR Global raised shares of iQIYI from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of iQIYI from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQ. FMR LLC raised its position in iQIYI by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 1,404.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

