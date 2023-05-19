Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 30,840 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 30% compared to the typical volume of 23,699 call options.
iQIYI Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $5.24 on Friday. iQIYI has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -262.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57.
iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that iQIYI will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iQIYI
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQ. FMR LLC raised its position in iQIYI by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 1,404.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.44% of the company’s stock.
iQIYI Company Profile
iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.
