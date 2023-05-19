Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $146.52, but opened at $159.98. Keysight Technologies shares last traded at $156.53, with a volume of 470,192 shares changing hands.
The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies
Keysight Technologies Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.73 and its 200 day moving average is $166.29. The firm has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08.
Keysight Technologies Company Profile
Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.
