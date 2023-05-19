Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 23,831 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,157% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,056 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $2,916,960.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,227,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,125,080.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $8,314,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,548,275.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $2,916,960.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,227,954 shares in the company, valued at $254,125,080.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,108 shares of company stock valued at $30,127,927 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,969 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MongoDB by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,313,000 after purchasing an additional 897,911 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 493.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,738,000 after buying an additional 763,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,735,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth about $89,157,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $289.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.59. MongoDB has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $390.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.84 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on MongoDB in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MongoDB from $256.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.00.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

